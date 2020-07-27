Heated shelters, electronic fare system among updates coming to Thunder Bay transit

More than $25 million for transit infrastructure projects in Thunder Bay, Ont. was announced in the city on Thursday.

The money will be used to support 13 public transit projects, with the goal of "improving the quality, safety and convenience of the transit system," according to a press release jointly issued by the municipal, provincial and federal governments.

"These investments will help connect the community and make it easier for riders to get around safely and efficiently. And the projects will also create immediate and long-term jobs and promote economic growth at a time when our country needs it," said Patty Hajdu, federal minister of health and the MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North.

The projects that will be funded by the transit investment include:

Four transit hubs will be upgraded and a new one will be built with widened sidewalks, automatic doors and heated shelters;

Four conventional buses and 14 new specialized paratransit buses will be purchased;

Forty new bus shelters and several hundred mobility pads will be constructed; and,

An electronic fare management system will be introduced with reloadable smart cards.

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro says the investments made by all three levels of government is good for transit services and transit users in the city.

"I think the city transit users will continue to see a very high quality level of service in terms of the infrastructure. And as Minister Hajdu and [Ontario Minister of Infrastructure Laurie] Scott talked about in their comments, heating in the [transit] hubs so that people that are waiting for service in the inclement weather will have a warmer place to stay than they currently do ... will be very impactful for the transit users in the city."

The federal government is contributing $10.4 million through its Public Transit Infrastructure Stream, the Ontario government is contributing $8.5 million and the city of Thunder Bay is providing the remaining $6.6 million to support the development of the 13 projects.