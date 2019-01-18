Two CP Rail freight trains derailed in less than a month in similar location west of Ignace, Ont.

For the second time in less than a month, a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train has derailed west of Ignace, Ont.

According to a statement by CP spokesperson Andy Cummings, the freight train was carrying coal when it derailed at approximately 4:20 p.m. on June 17.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, and no dangerous goods were involved in the derailment.

Penny Lucas, the mayor for the Township of Ignace, said she received a call about a half hour after the derailment happened to notify her about the incident. She noted that it took place "about a kilometre or so from where the last derailment took place."

The previous incident took place on May 25, when 50 train cars carrying grain left the tracks.

Lucas said she has not yet heard about the cause of either derailments.

"I'm not sure if CP [Railway] even knows that just yet. I'm sure they're doing their investigation - and particularly when there is another one that happened a short time after in pretty much the same spot - I'm sure they'll be taking a good look at that."

CP Railway is currently investigating the most recent derailment, and confirmed that the rail line has been re-opened to traffic.