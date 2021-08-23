OPP investigating after deceased man found on train tracks near Fort Frances

OPP are investigating the discovery of a deceased 18-year-old Niacatchewenin First Nation man on the CN rail line near Fort Frances.

Police said officers were dispatched at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday after locomotive engineers reported seeing something suspicious on the tracks in Alberton Township.

Officers found the deceased male about one kilometre east of the Kehl Road crossing.

All train traffic was stopped for about seven hours while police conducted an investigation at the scene.

The deceased has been identified by police as Darryl Joseph Sakchekapo of Niacatchewenin First Nation.

Investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.