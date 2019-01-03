Police arrest driver 'connected with a Toronto gang' in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 25-year old man from Scarborough, who they believe is connected with a Toronto gang, was arrested and charged with multiple firearm offences on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said just after 3 p.m. on January 2 officers made a traffic stop on Fort William Road between 11th and Central Avenue after seeing a suspicious car with its rear window covered in snow.

According to a written release on Thursday, the driver did not have a licence and was a suspended driver.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle and officers located a loaded handgun with the serial numbers scratched off, some loose ammunition, and nearly $8,500 in Canadian currency.

Police said they also observed multiple mobile phones and a digital scale in the car.

The 25-year-old driver has been charged with multiple firearm offences including unauthorized possession of firearm and tampering with the serial number of a firearm.

He appeared in court on Thursday morning and has been remanded into custody.