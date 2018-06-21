Five people are facing numerous charges after a Thunder Bay police investigation led to the seizure of drugs and guns on the city's south side.

Police said the arrests occurred Wednesday, and involve two people from Thunder Bay, Ont. and three from southern Ontario.

In a media release, police said an investigation led to officers conducting a traffic stop just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Harold Street.

Two females and two males from Mississauga were arrested for drug-related offences.

Just over an hour later, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of North McKellar Street. The search of the home resulted in police seizing cocaine and marijuana, about $10,000 in Canadian currency, and three handguns with loaded magazines. One of the handguns, police said, had its serial number filed off.

Another male was taken into custody at the home. Police estimate the value of the drugs at about $20,000.

The accused include two Thunder Bay women, aged 34 and 38, as well as a 20-year-old man from Pickering, a 19-year-old man from Toronto, and a 17-year-old male from Mississauga.

The two Thunder Bay women face drug trafficking charges.

The three males all face numerous drug and gun charges.

All appeared in court on Thursday morning, police said. The three males and one of the females were remanded into custody. The other female was released, pending a future court date.