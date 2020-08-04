Thunder Bay city council has given the green light to traffic light synchronization, unanimously passing a resolution that will see funding for the multi-year project considered during upcoming budget proceedings.

The resolution, which was tabled Monday by Mayor Bill Mauro, calls on administration to include the funding in the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 capital budgets.

Mauro said he tabled the resolution because while traffic light synchronization has been discussed in the past, the project simply wasn't moving forward.

"I have long been someone who is greatly frustrated by traffic lights," Mauro said Tuesday morning. "They're a problem. I think we have too many.

"I think that intersections are dangerous places, and where we can synchronize traffic lights, put in roundabouts, have traffic calming measures, perhaps, I think it makes for a better flow of traffic."

Goal to increase safety

Mauro said synchronization is better for increasing safety at intersections than red light cameras, a measure council recently considered, but ultimately voted against.

While traffic light synchronization was included in Thunder Bay's 2019 transportation master plan, Mauro said, being included in such a plan doesn't guarantee a project will move forward.

"They can languish there for one year, or 10 years or 20 years," he said. "This is just getting council to commit to supporting this financially, and telling administration that we want this included in the capital budget."

The city has said synchronization is a multi-year project that will require upgrading the entire traffic light system.

Mauro said he's comfortable with a four-year timeline, which may also give administration the opportunity to co-ordinate pieces of the traffic light synchronization project with upcoming road work.

"I don't think it will take longer than four [years]," Mauro said. "Then, obviously, future councils will have a role to play in determining in 2023 if they still want to continue with the program.

"But assuming that council does not change its mind, and they did unanimously support my motion [Monday] night, and as long as this doesn't get changed in capital budget, then it will be tendered and the work will begin in 2022."