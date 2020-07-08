Major Thunder Bay, Ont., traffic disruption resolved, police say
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a traffic disruption that was backing up traffic on a major artery in the city on Wednesday has been resolved.
Traffic was backed up Wednesday at Memorial Avenue and Isabel Street due to problems at railway crossing
Police said officers were initially called to the area of Memorial Avenue and Isabel Street at about 9:30 a.m. on July 8 following complaints that the arms at the railway crossing were down, without a train present.
Police said traffic became backed up in the area, and officers were directing traffic at the scene.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, police announced the issue had been resolved.