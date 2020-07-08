Skip to Main Content
Major Thunder Bay, Ont., traffic disruption resolved, police say
Thunder Bay·Updated

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a traffic disruption that was backing up traffic on a major artery in the city on Wednesday has been resolved.

Thunder Bay police say a Wednesday traffic disruption on Memorial Avenue will likely last for several hours. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Police said officers were initially called to the area of Memorial Avenue and Isabel Street at about 9:30 a.m. on July 8 following complaints that the arms at the railway crossing were down, without a train present.

Police said traffic became backed up in the area, and officers were directing traffic at the scene.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, police announced the issue had been resolved.

