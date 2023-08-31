Thunder Bay police announce traffic enforcement blitz near Whitewater Golf Course

People driving around Whitewater Golf Course in Thunder Bay can expect to see an increased police presence in the coming weeks.

Police announced Thursday they'll be conducting targeted traffic enforcement in the area of Whitewater Road — which police said meets the definition of a highway and is subject to all provincial laws — and King George's Park following complaints by residents about speeding and dangerous driving.

Thunder Bay police Const. Sal Carchidi said the complaints led police to conduct a traffic survey in the area, using the Blackcat Radar, which is an automated system that captures data about the frequency, size, and speed of vehicles driving past it; it doesn't capture any images, and isn't used for enforcement.

The data shows speeding is an issue in the area, he said.

"Forty-five per cent of them are traveling at a speed that would have merited police attention," Carchidi said. "Ninety of those vehicles were in the stunt driving range, which is more than 40 [km/h] over the posted speed limit."

"More concerning than that, 27 of those vehicles were traveling over 100 kilometres per hour, as high as 141 kilometres per hour, in this 50 zone," he said. "So we're out here to make a plea to not only the residents of Whitewater, but anyone who may be visiting the area or utilizing the golf course that they need to slow down."

Police aren't publicizing the dates and times of the targeted enforcement effort.

"With Whitewater developing, there are more and more vehicles accessing this area, and increased traffic flow," Carchidi said. "With that comes increased risk of collisions."

"And when you have vehicles traveling nearly three times the speed limit at dangerous or or borderline criminal speeds, it causes us a concern, because that's when the injuries happen that that kill people."

Carchidi said there's also a concern that some of the drivers detected speeding in the area were impaired.

"Impaired driving remains a concern all throughout Thunder Bay as well as the region," he said. "When you add golfing, or an activity where people traditionally do engage in drinking alcohol, it adds to our concerns level that some of those speeds may be by people who have consumed alcohol."

"Anytime we're all conducting enforcement, our officers are trained and have the tools to identify impaired drivers and those will be prosecuted as well."

Still, Carchidi said police hope that buy announcing the traffic blitz, drivers in the Whitewater area will slow down on their own.

"We want to ensure everyone has the best opportunity to come into compliance," he said. "We don't want to write tickets."

"We would rather have everyone slow down. That's our initial approach. That will be followed by enforcement."

Thunder Bay police wasn't the only law enforcement agency urging drivers to be more careful on the roads this week.

In a media release issued earlier Thursday, OPP said there have been 239 deaths on on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year.

"Close to 50 per cent of this year's road fatalities were attributed to drivers who were speeding, inattentive, alcohol/drug-impaired or not wearing their seatbelt (which includes unbuckled passengers)," the release states.

"These poor behaviours, known as the 'Big Four' factors in road deaths, lead to similar consequences for drivers and passengers year after year," OPP said. "Over the last full five-year period (2018-2022), more than half of the fatalities were attributed to the Big Four, accounting for 946 deaths among those that were completely preventable."