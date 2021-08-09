Overdoses spike in Thunder Bay and officials say 'toxic drug supply' is to blame

People who consume drugs in Thunder Bay are being warned to take extra safety precautions as paramedics respond to a spike in overdoses.

A warning about toxic drugs was initially issued Oct. 15, after paramedics with Superior North EMS responded to eight overdose calls in the preceding 24 hours, said Jim Greenaway, the agency's acting commander of community safety and planning.

Normally, they see two or three overdose calls a day.

"We wanted to make sure the alerts went into the community as fast as possible, to let the community [know] that we've had an increase in incidents and calls," Greenaway said of Friday's alert. "We want to let everyone know to take extra precautions."

Greenaway said while the number of calls returned to normal levels on Saturday, over the course of Sunday and Monday, paramedics again saw overdose calls spike; as of late Monday morning, seven such calls had been received over a 24-hour period.

Thunder Bay Drug Strategy lead Cynthia Olsen said it's unclear what drug or drugs, specifically, are causing the overdoses. In the past, reports have been received about a specific drug, such as pink down, that's been cut with other substances like opioids.

"At this point, it's just a blanket statement about if you do use substances, there are some key precautions to take," Olsen said.

Those precautions include not using drugs alone, starting with small doses, calling 9-1-1 if an overdose is suspected, and ensuring naloxone is on-hand.

Greenaway said paramedics have seen many instances where naloxone — which can reverse the effects of an overdose long enough for first responders to arrive — is administered by bystanders prior to the arrival of paramedics.

If you do use substances, there are some key precautions to take. - Cindy Olsen, Thunder Bay drug strategy

Olsen said that's the result of more awareness of naloxone, as well as wide availability, in the community.

Olsen said her office is working with community agencies to increase naloxone distribution, and training in its use, in Thunder Bay.

There were 187 suspected overdoses reported in July and August 2021, according to the local health unit. Those are the last months data is available.

That total is the highest number of overdoses reported in a quarter since the data started being posted in 2017.

The data also shows that during the same time period, paramedics administered naloxone 136 times, and naloxone was provided by a community member prior to the arrival of paramedics 193 times.

Those instances only include situations where 9-1-1 was called. There are likely more, unreported opioid overdoses taking place in Thunder Bay, according to the health unit.

This is the third time this year there's been a warning about the drug supply. Officials put out similar warnings in February and July.