Town hall in Thunder Bay focuses on immigration, economic development

Attracting people to northwestern Ontario and filling labour gaps in the region will be the topics of discussion at a town hall Tuesday in Thunder Bay.

Stacey Parks, the northwestern Ontario Local Immigration Partnership coordinator, will be taking part in the event.

Parks said the aging demographic of Thunder Bay and the region, coupled with an ongoing need for new people to enter the workforce are increasing concerns.

"I don't think it is a surprise to anybody that in general in Canada, we have an aging population, and we have a lower birth rate than other countries. So we have a population problem," she said. "We are particularly hit here in the north - in the northwest and in the northeast. We have a lot of people that grow up, and then they leave, and then some come back. But most don't."

Parks said for immigrants who have moved to big Canadian cities, it can be very expensive to buy a house or afford a vehicle. She said for them, there are good reasons to come to Thunder Bay, or the northwest, to work and live.

"We are also talking about secondary migrants, people who have come, and perhaps settled in places like Toronto, or Brampton or Mississauga and they decide they want to be able to perhaps own a home one day. And certainly Thunder Bay is much more affordable to do so."

The town hall will kick off with a key note address from David Campbell, the former chief economist with the Government of New Brunswick. He is also President of Jupia Consultation.

Parks said the town hall will include a question and answer session with the public, employers, service providers, post-secondary and government officials from the region.

She said there will be discussion about a number of things, including how to make Thunder Bay a hospitable place for every one to live and work.

" We are also talking about ensuring that people who are coming from the far northern communities, stay. And want to stay," she said. "And that this is a welcoming place for everybody."