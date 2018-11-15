Skip to Main Content
Missing 17-year-old girl 'located safely,' say Thunder Bay police

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say 17-year-old Arissa Towegishig has been located safely.

17-year-old Arissa Towegishig was reported missing on Wednesday

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say 17-year-old Arissa Towegishig "has been located safely," on Thursday. (CBC)

The 17-year-old girl was reported missing on Thursday after she was last seen in the Windsor Street area on Wednesday, November 14.

In a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Thursday, police said Towegishig "has been located safely."

No further details were provided.

