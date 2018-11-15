Missing 17-year-old girl 'located safely,' say Thunder Bay police
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say 17-year-old Arissa Towegishig has been located safely.
17-year-old Arissa Towegishig was reported missing on Wednesday
The 17-year-old girl was reported missing on Thursday after she was last seen in the Windsor Street area on Wednesday, November 14.
In a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Thursday, police said Towegishig "has been located safely."
No further details were provided.