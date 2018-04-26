Rink 2 at Thunder Bay Tournament Centre getting 'turfed'

Skates, sticks and hockey helmets won't be the only kind of sporting equipment seen at the Thunder Bay Tournament Centre this winter, as work begins on the weekend to turn one of the two rinks into an indoor turf field.

Michael Veneziale, president of Soccer Northwest Ontario, says the organization has signed a two-year lease to transform Rink 2 into a turf field, with hopes that indoor soccer leagues will start playing at their new home within a couple of weeks.

"We've been looking into this option for many years. We just had to essentially have the tournament centre agree to let us use one of the fields."

Veneziale added, "I'm not sure what the exact change was, but I'm really glad that we're able to find something that the user groups are going to be able to use to transition into a permanent facility."

While the soccer organization is excited to have the space, they acknowledge that it still doesn't meet the demand for turf time in Thunder Bay.

"Even though this is amazing to have, it's only one, smaller field and it is not going to meet the needs of the soccer groups themselves, let alone all the other turf users," Veneziale said. "But it's going to be able to provide programming for our members so that we can help springboard into the new facility when it's built."

According to Veneziale, the loss of the one rink won't affect the amount of ice time available to skaters.

"So to my understanding — and I haven't seen the actual numbers — is that I don't think this is going to take away actual ice time from people that might have to be allocated in different locations or at different times. But how it was explained to me is this actually isn't going to make somebody lose time."

Veneziale hopes the work won't take too long to complete, so soccer players can start playing before the end of October.

"Not too much is needed to be done. The turf needs to be installed and the netting needs to be installed. But there isn't much difference. The boards are going to stay up exactly as is. So the work is going to begin on that immediately. And then hopefully the season is going to begin in the next two to three weeks."