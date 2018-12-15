Tourism projects in northwestern Ontario receive funding of over $1M

Six tourism projects in northwestern Ontario are receiving a boost from the province, after the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines announced an investment of more than $1M on Wednesday.

"Tourism is important to many communities across the north," Minister Rickford stated in written release. "With this investment, our government is strengthening the Thunder Bay region's economy, supporting the tourism sector, creating jobs and sending a strong signal that northwestern Ontario is open for business."

The six projects include:

$456,000 for SailSuperior.com Yacht Charter Adventures, to purchase a catamaran to accommodate large groups.

$200,000 for North West Helicopters Inc. to establish an aerial tour and charter operation for visitors to the area.

$140,045 for the Town of Marathon to make waterfront upgrades, including the construction of three new docks and park improvements.

$114,126 for Seek Adventure & Tours Inc. to establish a business that provides walking tours in the Thunder Bay area.

$101,379 for the Coalition for Waverley Park in Thunder Bay to build a multi-use stage for outdoor events in the entertainment district.

$25,2000 for Township of Red Rock to study the feasibility of creating a new recreational vehicle camping park on the lakefront.

This investment of more than $1M is expected to help create 18 new full and part-time jobs in the region.