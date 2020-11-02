Indigenous-owned northern Ontario historical centre wins provincial tourism award

The curator of a northern Ontario, Indigenous-owned historical attraction says a provincial tourism award will help as operations there return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre — which is located in Stratton, Ont., and owned by Rainy River First Nations — received the Indigenous Tourism Award at the 2020 Ontario Tourism Awards of Excellence virtual ceremony last week.

Kayleigh Speirs, the centre's curator and administration manager, said the last few months have been challenging for the centre due to the pandemic.

"We've, for the most part, remained closed to the public," she said. "We're just sort of starting to take some groups, and we're looking into the possibility of opening our restaurant with some limited capacity … and hopefully going forward with our winter programming, which is the skiing and snowshoeing."

But the award will help the centre as operations there slowly return to normal.

"We are kind of nestled away," she said. "A lot of people don't know that we exist."

"It's just always great to get the name out there," Speirs said. "It is such a special centre that we run here, and when we're open, we hope to have lots of visitors come through."

The Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre offers indoor and outdoor interpretive tours, workshops, and features a collections space with more than 16,000 cultural items.

It was designated a National Historic Site of Canada in 1969, and the site also contains the largest concentration of Indigenous burial mounds in North America.

"In terms of tourism within Ontario, this is basically the biggest type of recognition," Speirs said of the award. "We're just really excited that we ended up winning."

The Ontario Tourism Awards of Excellence are presented annually by the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario, the Culinary Tourism Alliance, and Attractions Ontario.