Tour de Dryden Jr. encourages activity during pandemic

Dryden's Quinn Clarke wanted to do his part to help people stay active in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And he turned to a famous cycling race for inspiration.

"We were in the car," Quinn's mother Vanessa Clarke said. "He just said 'there's a Tour de France, maybe we should have a Tour de Dryden."

"When he first thought of it, he wanted it to be more of a race around town," Vanessa Clarke said. "Then we realized not everybody's house is the same distance from things, and it would be harder to manage, so we made it into a mission-style event."

The five-day Tour de Dryden Jr. - which wraps up at midnight Wednesday - sent participants out on "missions" to capture a photo of themselves, and their bike, at a Dryden landmark or sign.

Any submitted photos would not only be displayed on Facebook, but also give the participant entry into a draw for prizes.

"We just had to think of a bunch of good places to take pictures," Quinn Clarke, 8, said. "They had to be something that we know most of the participants would know."

Quinn said about 40 people took part in the Tour de Dryden Jr., and sponsors were quick to come on-board to help with prizes.

"Some people are giving us money," Vanessa Clarke said. "Some people donated items."

"Each day, there's been a local business gift certificate, along with a prize."

This year's Tour de Dryden Jr. is wrapping up Wednesday at midnight. But it might not be the last.

"It's gotten a lot bigger than we anticipated," Vanessa Clarke said. "It's pretty special."