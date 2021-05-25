Thunder Bay offers guided walking, driving tours through new app

A new app is giving Thunder Bay visitors and residents a chance to learn about the city through guided tours.

The Thunder Bay Tours app offers options for walking and driving tours, highlighting the city's heritage sites, restaurants, neighbourhoods, public art installations and architecture.

The app "celebrates so many things that make Thunder Bay what it is today," said city tourism manager Paul Pepe, adding the app is launching with nine tours and more are in development.

"We're looking for community ideas on what new tour routes people want to see, as well to build on into the future," he said. "It's a great way to see the city in a different light, and to understand our heritage, understand our culture and all the things that make Thunder Bay a great city."

The Thunder Bay Tours app cost between $4,000 and $5,000 to develop. It's free for Android and Apple smartphones and can be downloaded from their respective app stores.

Pepe said other cities are using similar apps, and they've proven popular.

"Apps are generally widely used by travelers," he said. "Seventy-five per cent of travelers use their … smartphones in some form of trip planning, whether they're planning their trip, or whether they're there exploring the destination when they get there."

"It's a new tool in the wayfinding strategy," Pepe said. "People are looking for those … enriching stories when they visit a community. They're looking to understand why that community exists, what's its history, what's its heritage. And so the tool plays really well into that."