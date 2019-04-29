Toronto Young Nationals win Telus Cup in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The final night of Telus Cup action in Thunder Bay, Ont., was an epic Ontario-Quebec match-up that finally ended 1:31 into the second period of overtime when the Toronto Young Nationals' Joseph Martino got a puck past Les Cantonniers de Magog goaltender Olivier Adam to give Toronto a 2-1 victory in the gold medal game.

Magog scored first at 18:41 of the first period and led for much of Sunday's game, but Toronto goaltender James Gray stopped all 49 of the team's other shots and kept the Young Nationals in the game long enough for Thomas Harbour to tie it up at 6:06 of the third and force overtime.

"It's remarkable. I can't even put it into words," Harbour told reporters after the game. "It's still sinking in right now."

"It's everything," Martino said of the victory. "The end goal from the beginning of the season was to win the Telus Cup, and to be here today standing here holding it, hoisting it on the ice there — it's just an unbelievable feeling."

Les Cantonniers de Magog were first in the standings heading into the semi-finals and were undefeated in the tournament prior to the loss.

The team played to a silver medal in last year's Telus Cup and was hoping for gold this year, said coach Felix Potvin, but he said he was proud of his team.

"It's pretty rare you get back-to-back silver," he said. "I like to think of my team as a real good team. It's not like we didn't show up tonight or we played badly. We had a very good game and we just couldn't get that second goal. That happens in hockey."

Potvin said Gray was part of what made the difference for Toronto.

"You've got to give him credit," he said. "He came out, played well, made the key saves at the right time, and after we took the lead 1-0, he shut the door."

Earlier Sunday, the Tisdale Trojans defeated the Calgary Buffaloes 3-2 for the bronze medal in the tournament.