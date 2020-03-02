Six people from Toronto arrested in Thunder Bay after reports of assault lead police to illicit drugs

Thunder Bay police have arrested six males from Toronto, including three youth, after receiving reports of possible assaults taking place at the Midtown Inn just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

After arriving at the scene, officers learned of possible drug trafficking activity taking place in the room connected to the alleged assault, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) stated in a written release on Monday.

Narcotics believed to be crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl were seized as a result of the investigation, police said. As well, a large knife, Canadian currency believed to exceed $5,000, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking was also found inside the hotel room.

Police said five males were arrested without incident, and a sixth was arrested after he entered the hotel room shortly after 2 a.m. while police were still present.

According to police the sixth individual was found to be in possession of a significant quantity of Canadian currency.

The charges against all six individuals include possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

All six accused appeared in court on Saturday, Feb. 29 and were remanded into custody with a future appearance date.