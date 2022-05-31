Tornado watches issued for 2nd consecutive day in northwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued tornado watches for some parts of northwestern Ontario for the second day in a row.

The watches, issued Tuesday, cover the Nakina, Aroland, Webequie, and Eabametoong areas, saying conditions are "favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes."

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Nakina and Aroland. Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for the Manitouwadge and Hornepayne areas.

Meanwhile, the Red Lake, Ear Falls, Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Ignace, and Savant Lake areas are under rainfall warnings.

Environment Canada had issued tornado warnings and watches on Monday for the Fort Frances, Emo, Rainy River, Atikokan, Ignace, English River, Seine River Village, and Mine Centre areas.

The agency was also investigating whether a tornado touched down in the Dryden area during Monday's storms.