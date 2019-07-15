Environment Canada issues tornado warnings, watches in northwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a number of tornado warnings and watches in northwestern Ontario as a storm system moves its way across the region.

Tornado warnings were issued just before 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday for Ear Falls, Perrault Falls and Western Lac Seul. About 40 minutes later, the weather office added further tornado warnings for:

Sioux Lookout - Eastern Lac Seul

Gull Bay - Black Sturgeon Lake

Upsala - Raith

Watches were also issued just before 4:15 p.m. ET for Eabametoong (Fort Hope), Neskantaga (Lansdowne House) and Marten Falls, as well as Pikangikum, Poplar Hill and MacDowell. About an hour later, Environment Canada added tornado watches for Nakina, Aroland and Pagwa, then for Cloud Bay and Dorion.

Warnings "are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes," the advisory said, adding that the severe thunderstorm is expected to hit the South Bay area around 4 p.m. CT.

The weather office also issued tornado watches for the following areas just before 1:40 p.m., ET on Monday.

Savant Lake - Sturgeon Lake

Pickle Lake - Cat Lake

Armstrong - Auden - Wabakimi Park

"Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes," the advisory from Environment Canada said, adding that Monday's thunderstorms can include "strong wind gusts of 110 km/h, large hail up to five centimetres and heavy rain ... along with the risk of tornadoes."

"Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."

Tornado WATCH in effect for northwestern Ontario, including Sioux Lookout, Savant Lake, Armstrong, Auden, Wabakimi Park, Pickle Lake, and Cat Lake. Should the watches be upgraded to warnings or if a tornado touches down, officials recommend people go indoors to a room on the lowest floor of a building, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

The weather office also advises that people leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary shelters.

"As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris," officials said.

The weather system also prompted a number of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings Monday.