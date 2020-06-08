Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches issued for parts of northwestern Ontario

Environment Canada is advising people in some parts of northwestern Ontario to be prepared for severe weather on Monday.

The agency has issued tornado watches for the Dryden, Ignace, Kenora, Fort Frances, and Rainy Lake areas.

Severe thunderstorm watches have also been issued for the Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, and Red Lake.

Environment Canada says conditions are "favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes" late Monday afternoon and into the evening.

Hazards could also include hail "ping pong ball to tennis ball size hail," and wind gusts of 100 to 130 km/h.

In the event of a tornado, Environment Canada advises people to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from doors and windows.

People should leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers, and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a stronger building if possible.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.