Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches in effect across several parts of northwestern Ontario

Tornado and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for several areas across northwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued the advisories on Sunday afternoon, which includes a tornado watch for Pickle Lake and far north areas, including Cat Lake, Eabametoong and Neskantaga.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for the following areas:

Kenora

Nestor Falls

Red Lake

Ear Falls

Sioux Lookout

Dryden

Ignace

Fort Frances

Atikokan

Environment Canada warned the storms could produce wind gusts up to 100 km/h, as well as hail ranging in size from nickels to ping pong balls. The storms are expected to arrive late in the afternoon and into the evening.

Heat warnings have been in effect across several areas in the region since the start of the weekend, with temperatures above 30 C.