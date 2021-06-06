Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches in effect across several parts of northwestern Ontario
Environment Canada issued the advisories on Sunday afternoon, which includes a tornado watch for Pickle Lake and far north areas, including Cat Lake, Eabametoong and Neskantaga.
Storms could produce wind gusts up to 100 km/h as well as hail, weather agency says
Tornado and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for several areas across northwestern Ontario.
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for the following areas:
- Kenora
- Nestor Falls
- Red Lake
- Ear Falls
- Sioux Lookout
- Dryden
- Ignace
- Fort Frances
- Atikokan
Environment Canada warned the storms could produce wind gusts up to 100 km/h, as well as hail ranging in size from nickels to ping pong balls. The storms are expected to arrive late in the afternoon and into the evening.
Heat warnings have been in effect across several areas in the region since the start of the weekend, with temperatures above 30 C.