Thunder Bay North Star goalie selected as finalist for CJHL award
The Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) announced Monday in a written release, the five goaltenders who have been selected as finalists for this year's CJHL's Top Goaltender Award.

20-year-old Brock Aiken has an impressive 23-2-1-0 record

The 20-year-old Thunder Bay North Start goaltender Brock Aiken, is one of the five finalists selected for this year's CJHL's Top Goaltender Award. (CJHL / Submitted)

Among the list is 20-year-old Thunder Bay North Stars goaltender, Brock Aiken, who has a 2.12 goals against average, 0.931 save percentage and 8 shoutouts during the course of the regular season.

Aiken was named to participate in the 2018-2019 SIJHL All Star Game and was also selected as the 1st Team All-Star in goal.

His overall efforts saw him post a record of 23-2-1-0.  His 8 shoutouts were just two off the SIJHL single-season record of 10 set by another Top Goaltender Award honouree, Carter Hutton of the Buffalo Sabres.

During Aiken's campaign, he had a total of 16 starts and allowed two or fewer goals.

Nominees were selected through a voting process completed by each of the CJHL's 10-member leagues during the course of the regular season.

