It's been almost 10 years since Hayden Johnston left northwestern Ontario, but despite being away from home for so long, Johnston said he was still "proud to represent Thunder Bay" in the upcoming season of Top Chef Canada.

"I spent most of my life, or the better part of it there up until I was 18 or so," Johnston told CBC News from Toronto. "I moved away, I went to school at the Culinary Institute of Canada in Prince Edward Island ... and then I sort of did like the chef thing; cooked and travelled and cooked and travelled."

After travelling for about four years, Johnston returned to Thunder Bay to "look for something different" and then quickly moved to Toronto about seven or eight years ago.

Growing up in a household that enjoyed cooking and spending time in the kitchen together, Johnston said he spent a lot of time eating different kinds of food before he got his first job at Kelsey's Restaurant on Memorial Avenue.

"I started washing dishes there when I was 15 or so and I haven't really looked back," he added, "I've never had a job that wasn't in a restaurant."

Cooking is a 'craft'

"Cooking is a craft," Johnston said. "It's a little bit of art, it's a little bit of science and very hands on."

"Those are all things that I like. I like that you can be creative and build new things and create dishes that are genuinely creative."

As a young boy in northwestern Ontario, Johnston said he also enjoyed spending time fishing and hunting, which also helped influence his palette for natural ingredients.

"I'm a huge fan of buying local and buying sustainable ... and being able to immerse myself in those things in different places, definitely helped me grow as a chef," he said, as he spoke about time he spent in Italy, Argentina, Antarctica and Australia.

Meet Hayden Johnston, from Thunder Bay, Ont. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TopChefCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TopChefCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/vhMigxlHFq">pic.twitter.com/vhMigxlHFq</a> —@TopChefCanada

This is Johnston's second time applying for Top Chef Canada, and although he said he wasn't planning on applying this season, "the opportunity sort of arose to audition ... and it all came together."

"I've seen what being on Top Chef can do for your career and that was sort of the goal," Johnston said, adding that the executive chef that he works with in Toronto was the winner of Top Chef Canada's second season.

"Top Chef was an important thing to do," he said as he believes it will help him get "a little recognition in the future."

"I like the thrill of competing and I like to be challenged and Top Chef was definitely a challenge."

Top Chef Canada premieres on April 1.