Ignace man pleads guilty for having 24 more walleye than legal limit

A man from Ignace, Ont., has been fined a total of $4800 for having too many walleye, according to conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

According to a written release from the ministry on Friday, on July 26 conservation officers executed a search warrant on the man's residence as part of an ongoing moose investigation.

During their search for moose meat, officers said they found packages of frozen fish in the freezer that had been skinned and packaged in a way that it could not easily be counted.

Once they were thawed, officers discovered that the Ignace man had 24 more walleye than the legal possession limit.

Earlier this week, the man pleaded guilty and was given a four-year fishing licence suspension, along with a fine of $4800.