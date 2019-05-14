Veteran film, video game actor named as guest for this year's ThunderCon

A veteran actor with more than 125 film, television, and video game credits has been announced as the first guest of this year's ThunderCon fan convention.

Tony Amendola's film credits include the role of Father Perez in two films set in the Conjuring Universe: 2019's The Curse of La Llorona, and 2014's Annabelle.

Amendola also boasts a long list of TV credits, including Shooter, Training Day, Star Trek: Voyager, Dexter, Netflix's Castlevania series, and Seinfeld.

He's also voiced characters in a number of video games, including Final Fantasy XV, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Fallout 4, and Hearthstone.

Heather Dickson, ThunderCon's media director, said Amendola was originally booked to appear in 2018.

"He had a work commitment that changed their filming schedule, so he had to cancel, sort of at the last minute," she said, adding that Amendola said if he could appear in 2019 instead, he would.

"We contacted his agent, and she was like 'yep, absolutely,'" Dickson said. "We're so happy to have him back."

Dickson said Amendola will be appearing on at least one panel while at ThunderCon.

"Our theme is sort of heroes and villains," she said. "Tony's had a hand at playing both, so we'll just see how that rolls out."

Dickson said more guest announcements will be rolling out over the coming weeks.

This year's ThunderCon is scheduled for September 21 and 22 at the CLE grounds.