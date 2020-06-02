Lakehead University hockey player makes jump to pros

A Lakehead University hockey player will be taking the next step in his on-ice career overseas.

Tomas Soustal has signed with the professional club HC Kometa Brno of the Czech Tipsport Extraliga in the Czech Republic, the Lakehead University Thunderwolves said in a media release.

"I am super excited to be returning home to continue my hockey career at [the] pro level while finishing my business degree at the same time," Soustal said in a statement. "It's a great opportunity for me to grow as a player and person too."

Soustal has already had an impressive hockey career. He was a Memorial Cup finalist with the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets, and made two World Junior appearances with the Czech Republic.

In his two years with Lakehead, Soustal earned 52 points in 56 games played. He won the men's hockey rookie of the year award and freshman male athlete of the year award for the 2018/2019 season.

He was also named men's hockey MVP and best offensive player for 2019/2020.

Lakehead coach Andrew Wilkins said Soustal had grown into a "model student athlete" during his time with the Thunderwolves.

"We are so grateful and fortunate to have had Tomas at Lakehead over the past two seasons," Wilkins said. "A great person with a competitive drive to continuously get better, we are excited to watch Tomas' ongoing success throughout his career."