Two Timmins men have been fined after pleading guilty to hunting on private property without permission.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said the incident occurred in November 2017. Conservation officers received a tip that two men were hunting without permission on private property off the Amesdale Road, north of Dryden.

The two hunters were stopped in Ignace a short time later, and it was found they were in possession of an un-tagged white-tailed buck deer, the MNRF said.

Investigation determined the deer had been harvested earlier that day on posted private property, without the property owner's permission.

One of the men pleaded guilty in Dryden court in April, and was fined $1,000 for trespassing on private property for the purpose of hunting. The man also received a two-year hunting suspension.

The second man pleaded guilty in Dryden court on Sept. 6.

He was fined $1,500 for trespassing on private property for the purpose of hunting, and $1,000 for failing to immediately attach his seal to game wildlife.