South core business owner applauds decision to demolish Victoriaville Centre

One business owner in Thunder Bay's south core feels the decision to tear down Victoriaville Centre is the right move for the neighbourhood.

Thunder Bay city council voted on October 19 to demolish the south side mall, which was opened in 1980.

Steve Scollie owns the Ski Haus on Brodie Street and can see the mall from the front door of his business.

"I couldn't be happier with the decision. I was hoping it would go in that direction," he said.

"It will benefit the area. It will benefit us and even if we weren't that close, I still think it's a very good decision based on the information that I came across," he said, referring to the mall losing money since it opened in 1980.

Scollie also said the cost to repair the structure, which is essentially a canopy over the former street, is prohibitive. Repairs would cost millions of dollars as the skylights which line the mall's roof need replacement.

Buckets can often be seen in the mall catching water after a rainfall.

"I think the reputation of the neighbourhood will improve dramatically. I think a lot of assumptions are made about the area and, a lot of people just don't come down here, and I think that's going to change a lot once the street opens back up."

Scollie hopes the city will be able to revitalize the area which is also the goal of a committee which council also created on Monday night.

"It's a long time coming."