Dawson Street apartment fire sends 3 to hospital

A number of people in an apartment building on Dawson St. in Thunder Bay had an early wake-up on Monday.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said around 4:30 a.m., firefighters received a 911 call reporting a structural fire. When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke coming out of a ground floor apartment window.

Firefighters concentrated on knocking down the fire in the originating apartment, while also getting all occupants out of the building. Smoke filled the hallways of the building's ground floor and was rising to other floors.

Extensive ventilation was needed, the fire service said in a media release, noting that smoke and carbon monoxide needed to be cleared from the building.

Three adults and a dog were in the unit that had the fire. Platoon Chief John Kaplanis said the adults were initially treated at the scene and brought to hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Fire damage along with water damage is considered extensive, and contained to the one apartment, the fire service said. Fire crews remained on scene to ensure all occupants could return to their apartments.

Six pumpers, the aerial ladder and platoon chief responded to the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.