Confederation College to change schedules, cut students due to new provincial regulations

New provincial guidelines for post-secondary institutions means some students at Confederation College in Thunder Bay will have to change their schedules, or possibly wait until the next intake for their class.

The college is now limited to having only 10 students in a classroom, which is causing issues for many students, includes those who are taking apprenticeship programs.

"Any program that has face-to-face delivery, and at any given week, we have about 1,100 to 1,200 students that still have face-to-face delivery here at the campus," said Neil Cooke, the vice president, academic at Confederation College.

"They come at different times, but all of those students right now, with the exception of health are limited to a 10 student per class limit."

Cooke said in one case, a class of 14 students, being the millwright apprenticeship, was dropped to 10 students. The college had to drop four students from the program, which meant the last four students to register were taken out of the program.

They will be eligible for the program's next intake, he said, subject to additional changes imposed by the province.

Cooke said all tradespeople who are going to school throughout Ontario will be impacted by the new rules, which could create a cascading effect on tradespeople graduating on time.

He said the college would continue to work with its students, as well as the province, to try and have courses delivered as smoothly as possible.