Pharmacies encourage eligible Thunder Bay residents to book vaccine appointments, as more shipments en route

As COVID-19 cases continue to come down in Thunder Bay, Ont., the three pharmacies offering the Astra-Zeneca vaccine are encouraging residents aged 55 years and older to book their appointment.

All three — Dawson Heights on Regina Avenue, Oak Medical on Arthur Street, and Shoppers Drug Mart on Red River Road — said the first week of vaccine roll-out has gone well.

They are also encouraging eligible residents to book their appointments or call to add their name to growing wait lists, as additional shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive this week, and a fourth pharmacy in the city will begin offering shots.

Vinay Kapoor, the pharmacist and owner of Dawson Heights, said appointments for the 200 vaccine doses initially received last Wednesday have been snatched up quickly, and without any issues.

The pharmacy has an online booking system that shows any available dates and times.

Kapoor said some people have cancelled their appointments if they were able to get a different shot at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit's immunization clinic at the CLE Coliseum building, but added those openings show up immediately on the booking site.

"I've heard that within 30 seconds of cancelling, the spots are grabbed. So you can tell that the demand is intense and people are camping on our website."

Kapoor said he expected more slots to open soon, with at least another 100 doses to arrive early this week.

Maggie Willmore, the owner of the Shoppers Drug Mart on Red River Road said they too have been busy administering the 500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine they received on Thursday.

As of Monday morning, she said 100 doses remained, with another 100 doses to arrive this week and hopes of more on the way.

In response to a question about any challenges with the roll-out of the vaccine, Willmore told CBC News the online registration system was experiencing high traffic and she's heard from patients that "the system was a little bit slower or a little bit frozen."

She encouraged people eligible to receive the vaccine to call the pharmacy or to stop by to make an appointment or be added to the wait list.

Bryan Gray, the director of Oak Medical Arts and a practicing pharmacist, said in addition to administering the first 100 vaccine doses they received, the pharmacy has also fielded calls with requests for more information about the AstraZeneca shot.

"Community pharmacy already does play a strong role in education, whether it's vaccines or chronic disease or other health matters," he said. "That hasn't been different in this case."

Ontario adds 700 more pharmacies to AstraZeneca distribution

Meanwhile, the Ontario government added another 700 pharmacies across the province to the list of sites that are administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Of those, only one is located in northwestern Ontario: the Safeway pharmacy located at 70 North Court Street.

The new pharmacies are expected to begin distributing vaccines the week of April 12.

That brings the total number of pharmacies offering the vaccine to over 1,400 locations.

Of those, seven are located in northwestern Ontario, with four in Thunder Bay and one each in Dryden, Fort Frances and Kenora.

The provincial health ministry said it expects to reach a total of 1,500 pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of April.