'We can play with the best': Lakehead University women's basketball team earns top 10 ranking

The Lakehead University women's basketball team has cracked the national top 10 ranking for the first time in nearly four years, following wins against powerhouse teams like the Carleton Ravens, Queen's Gaels, and York Lions.

"It feels good," said Jon Kreiner the head coach of the Thunderwolves squad, based in Thunder Bay. "It's nice, as long as our players remember how we got there and that we still have a lot of growth to go."

The road to the top 10 began in the summer with losses to teams in western Canada, including the 2018 silver medallist squad from Regina, "but those games gave us an idea of what we needed to do to play at that level and we felt that we could be at that level."

The turning point may have come on Nov. 24 when the Thunderwolves broke the Carleton Ravens streak of 53 consecutive home wins in Ottawa.

"We came ready to play and we battled with them for 40 minutes and it came right down to the final buzzer, but we ended up knocking them off, and I think that really made them believe in themselves, you could just see a weight lifted off their shoulders, and the belief that 'hey, we can play with the best,'" said Kreiner.

'The final score is what's important'

Instilling confidence in his players, especially when they're losing the game, is a theme Kreiner has been developing during his more than 15 years behind the bench in the northwestern Ontario city.

"Everybody struggles with confidence," he said, but the team is "learning to stay consistent ... and that the final score is what's important, not the third quarter score or the half-time score."

The squad is strong on defence, but now they're working on improving their offensive play too.

"Our motto [is] 'one per cent better in 100 different ways'" - Jon Kreiner, head coach Lakehead University Thunderwolves women's basketball team

"Ultimately to get those wins that gain you more confidence, there needs to be those little steps. We kind of have our motto as 'one per cent better in 100 different ways' and so we're trying to find those little ways and those little tricks and little areas that we need to be successful at."

Kreiner said his team this year is made up of "a cast of characters" where "everyone is able to be themselves."

"It's so fun to go to practice," he said although "we have our moments where Coach Kreiner gets a little upset and we have to stay focused."

Team plays at home Friday, Saturday nights

The focus for the team heading into the second half of the season is maintaining the top 10 ranking, and qualifying for playoff action in March.

The Thunderwolves tip off at home against the Ryerson Rams Friday night at 6 p.m., and against the Toronto Blues Saturday night at 6 p.m. Both games are in the Thunderdome on campus.