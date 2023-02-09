The coach of Lakehead University's men's hockey team says the squad is feeling good as it prepares for Game 1 of the Ontario University Athletics Western Conference finals.

The best-of-three series kicks off Wednesday night in Windsor. And while head coach Andrew Wilkins acknowledges the Lancers are tough opponents, he says the Wolves are in a good spot heading into Game 1.

"Everybody's motivated, everybody feels good," Wilkins said Tuesday. "It's a fun time of the year to be playing hockey. Guys are really excited to play."

The Wolves made the final after earning a first-round bye and defeating the University of Toronto last weekend.

"We had a bit of a slow start to the series and trying to find our game," Wilkins said of the U of T series. "We were fortunate enough to hang on in Game 1, get the victory.

"I thought Game 2 was pretty tight and didn't really feel that we were flowing into our style of play until probably Game 3," he said. "It was a tough matchup against University of Toronto. They are really good team. It took everything for us to win."

Windsor, meanwhile, earned a spot in the finals by defeating the Brock Badgers

Wilkins said when it comes to the Lancers, Lakehead will be focused on themselves and how they want to play.

"Playoff hockey is a lot different," he said. "Seems like it's a new season, and becomes a little bit more physical and everyone's a little bit tighter checking.

"I think we can definitely use those three games to our benefit," he said. "And I think we're going to have to build on that ... because we have a really tough Windsor opponent here."

The Thunderwolves face off against the Lancers at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex on Wednesday night. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at the Fort William Gardens and if a third game is needed, it'll be played Saturday in Thunder Bay.