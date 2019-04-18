After more than 13 years as the executive director of the varsity men's hockey team at Lakehead University, Jason Mallon is stepping away from the university.

"I can't thank Lakehead University and the Lakehead Thunderwolves Varisty Hockey Corporation enough for giving me and my family the opportunity to return to my hometown of Thunder Bay and be part of this fantastic organization," Mallon stated in a written release on Thursday. "I've created some long-lasting friendships from my time with the team."

Mallon was part of a team that saw the Thunderwolves men's hockey team win 190 games over the last ten season including a Queen's Cup Championship and a silver medal at the Nationals in 2006.

"Jason Mallon will be truly missed, " Thunderwolves Athletics Director Tom Warden said. "He helped build and lead this team. His work ethic, attention to detail, and business savvy have all be factors in this team's success. I wish him and his family the best of luck."