Lakehead Thunderwolves men's hockey team host Windsor for high-stakes matchup

The Lakehead University Thunderwolves men's hockey team has a lot on the line as it takes the ice against the Windsor Lancers on Thursday night.

A win by the Wolves would not only see the team secure first place in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) West — Thursday's game is the last one of the regular season — it would also give the Lakehead University squad a bye into the second round of the playoffs.

But the Wolves are in tough: Windsor is currently sitting in first place in the OUA West division, with 39 points, two points ahead of the Thunderwolves.

"We feel like we're playing good hockey," Wolves head coach Andrew Wilkins said Thursday. "We feel like we've continued to improve, and I think it was the goal this season to come into, hopefully, a playoff run and be peaking at the right time, which I think we are."

Of course, if the Wolves lose, they're still playoff-bound; they just won't get to skip the first round of post-season play.

But, Wilkins said, the team has some momentum, having won their last three games with victories over Western, York, and Brock.

Wilkins said the team's success is the result of an effort to get better as the season went on.

Team feels no pressure ahead of playoffs

"We focus on being good teammates and working hard every day," he said. "I think it's a winning culture."

"It's hard to explain and hard to try and model, but once you have it and you have leadership of guys that lead by example, and you see guys come in right away and follow that lead, it's one of those things where you know that the development of each individual is so important to the team."

Griffen Fox takes a shot during early-season action. The Thunderwolves have won 17 games this season, good for second place in the OUA West division. (Submitted by Kody Anton/Lakehead University )

And while the thought of winning the national championship is there, Wilkins said it's serving as motivation to the Thunderwolves roster.

"Nobody really gave us a chance," he said. "I think we've kind of always had a chip on our shoulder, and you know we feel like we belong."

"I think we're in a position where we don't feel pressure," Wilkins said. "I think we're just extremely motivated and encouraged with where we're at."

The Lakehead University Thunderwolves host the Windsor Lancers Thursday night at the Fort William Gardens. The puck drops at 7 p.m.