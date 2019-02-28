The Lakehead University women's basketball team will not be heading to the OUA final championship, as the team lost a challenging game against the Ottawa Gee-Gee's during the OUA Critelli Cup semi-finals.

"It was a very tough first half," Thunderwolves head coach Jon Kreiner stated in a written release after the team lost 68-60 on Wednesday night.

The Thunderwolves fell behind 15-7 in the first quarter and by the second half, they were down 38-16.

"We struggled to score the ball and looked tense on offence," Kreiner said. "We missed shots we normally make and when you miss that much you transition D is going to suffer."

He said the team was able to turn it around in the second half with "an impressive comeback that brought them to within 5 at the half way point of the last period."

"At half time I just told them that this could be the last time we play together as a team so go out there and play hard for one another," he said. "We had a great season and gained great experience for our program."

Despite their strong comeback, the Thunderwolves eventually lost the match.

"I'm so proud of how our team battled back," he said. "We deserved a better game and our players are an amazing group.

Wednesday's loss eliminates the Thunderwovles from contention, while the Ottawa Gee-Gee's move on to face the winner of McMaster and Carleton.