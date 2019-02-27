University basketball fans in Thunder Bay, Ont., are invited to watch and cheer on the Lakehead women's basketball team as they battle the "#2 team in the nation" in the Critelli Cup OUA championship semi-finals on Wednesday night.

This will be the second time the Thunderwolves are facing the Ottawa Gee-Gees this season, as they've played against each other back in November 2018 where the Thunderwolves lost the match by 28 points.

"Ottawa U is the #2 team in the nation for a reason," Thunderwolves head coach Jon Kreiner stated in a written release on Monday. "They have tremendous size, shoot the ball better than anyone in the OUA, have one of the top defenses in the country, and they have one of the best point guards in the country."

Jon Kreiner, head coach of the Lakehead University Thunderwolves women's basketball team said he believes that the team 'can play with anyone.' (Cathy Alex/CBC )

The northwestern Ontario team is heading to Ottawa on Wednesday "as underdogs," the release said.

"Our team has shown great resiliency," Kreiner said. "We feel we can play with anyone, but Ottawa is a team that will make you pay for each and every mistake. We need to be at our best focus and stay composed for 40 minutes."

He said the team plans to "lean on the all-around play" of senior forward Leashja Grant, as well as Karissa Kajorinne, who scored 20 points in the Thunderwolves quarter-final win over Guelph.

"We are looking forward to the challenge of playing one of the best," he said.

A playoff viewing party will take place on Wednesday night starting at 5 p.m. at the Outpost Campus Pub at Lakehead University.

The OUA semi-final game will start at 6 p.m.