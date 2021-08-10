Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for northwestern Ontario
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the City of Thunder Bay, with Environment Canada warning an "isolated tornado" is also possible on Tuesday.
Isolated tornadoes possible in some areas, Environment Canada says
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the City of Thunder Bay, with Environment Canada warning an "isolated tornado" is also possible on Tuesday.
The Thunder Bay warning came after Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches for several areas of northwestern Ontario.
Those watches remain in effect and cover the following areas:
- Atikokan
- Big Trout Lake
- Webequie
- Lake Nipigon
- Nipigon
- Marathon
- Superior North
- Pickle Lake
- Red Lake
- Ear Falls
- Pikangikum
- Sioux Lookout
Environment Canada said those areas, and Thunder Bay, could see wind gusts up to 110 km/h, hail up to four centimetres in diameter, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.
People are advised to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.