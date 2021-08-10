Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for northwestern Ontario

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the City of Thunder Bay, with Environment Canada warning an "isolated tornado" is also possible on Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay warning came after Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches for several areas of northwestern Ontario.

Those watches remain in effect and cover the following areas:

Atikokan

Big Trout Lake

Webequie

Lake Nipigon

Nipigon

Marathon

Superior North

Pickle Lake

Red Lake

Ear Falls

Pikangikum

Sioux Lookout

Environment Canada said those areas, and Thunder Bay, could see wind gusts up to 110 km/h, hail up to four centimetres in diameter, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

People are advised to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.