Severe thunderstorm watches issued for Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances areas

Environment Canada has issued sever thunderstorm watches for some parts of northwestern Ontario, warning that hail and high winds are possible on Sunday.

The alerts were issued late Sunday afternoon for the following locations, and surrounding areas:

Kenora

Nestor Falls

Fort Frances

Emo

Rainy River

Dryden

Vermilion Bay

Ignace

Grassy Narrows

Sioux Narrows

Environment Canada said conditions will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms until early Sunday evening.

Nickel-sized hail, and wind gusts up to 80 km/h are possible, the agency said.

People in those areas are advised to take cover if threatening weather approaches.