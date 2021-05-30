Severe thunderstorm watches issued for Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances areas
Environment Canada has issued sever thunderstorm watches for some parts of northwestern Ontario, warning that hail and high winds are possible on Sunday.
Environment Canada warns hail, high winds possible
Environment Canada has issued sever thunderstorm watches for some parts of northwestern Ontario, warning that hail and high winds are possible on Sunday.
The alerts were issued late Sunday afternoon for the following locations, and surrounding areas:
- Kenora
- Nestor Falls
- Fort Frances
- Emo
- Rainy River
- Dryden
- Vermilion Bay
- Ignace
- Grassy Narrows
- Sioux Narrows
Environment Canada said conditions will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms until early Sunday evening.
Nickel-sized hail, and wind gusts up to 80 km/h are possible, the agency said.
People in those areas are advised to take cover if threatening weather approaches.