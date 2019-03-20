'We're looking to expand': ThunderCon looks ahead after another successful year

It's safe to say the organizers of ThunderCon are happy with the event's new home.

The annual fan convention moved to the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds for this year's edition, which took place Sept. 21 and 22.

All previous ThunderCons have taken place at the Valhalla Inn.

Heather Dickson, the media director for ThunderCon, said the move was a good one.

"All we had was just rave reviews from everybody," Dickson said. "It was constantly full, both buildings [the Coliseum and Heritage buildings] and the grounds."

Dickson said the CLE grounds are a good fit for ThunderCon for a number of reasons.

"I like the fact that it was centrally-located," she said. "It was very accessible."

"And, because they don't charge a crazy amount to rent the place, we were able to really make our ... entry prices very reasonable."

Plus, Dickson said, it allowed ThunderCon to partner with other organizations and businesses who are also located in there, such as Boulder Bear and Silver City.

"We've got, actually, plans to expand," she said. "Boulder Bear wants to expand their programming, and Silver City wants to expand their programming, so yeah, we're really jazzed about next year."

The exact number of people who attended this year's ThunderCon wasn't immediately available.

Dickson said planning is already underway for next year's ThunderCon.