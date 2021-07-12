ThunderCon fan convention cancelled for second year in a row

Thunder Bay's popular fan convention has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

Organizers of ThunderCon said the 2021 edition of the two-day event won't take place, due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are moving into stage three [of reopening], but an exhibition takes a lot of planning," ThunderCon chancellor Kevin Taylor said. "We have many vendors and potential guests and, you know, out of town arrangements and travel.

"We certainly want to ensure that it's a safe environment for our patrons and guests."

The good news, Taylor said, is smaller ThunderCon-related events are being planned.

"Over the next year, we're hoping to focus more on events that can assist our our vendors and sponsors, and get them some more promotional opportunities, and, of course, get them ready for another event," Taylor said.

More information about those events will be coming over the next few weeks, he said.

Organizers are also turning their attention to the next full, two-day ThunderCon, which is scheduled for fall 2022, which will take place at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds, Taylor said.

"We have a venue, and that's a big thing for us," he said. "We have certainly some time to arrange both new agreements with past sponsors, and hopefully some new sponsors over the next year, where we can lock down some additional guests."

"We actually do have a couple in the pipe, but we won't be announcing those yet," Taylor said. "We're looking to come back bigger and better."