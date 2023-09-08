From Degrassi High to the Death Star: ThunderCon returns this weekend

A return to Degrassi High, a lesson about paranormal investigations and even an encounter with Darth Vader.

Those are among the many interesting experiences awaiting at this year's ThunderCon.

Thunder Bay's annual fan convention runs this weekend at the CLE grounds.

"At this point, it's like Christmas morning," event chair Krista Young said Friday. "We're excited. We're tired. But it's really the excitement of of seeing everybody so happy that drives us through it."

This year's ThunderCon has plenty to offer. There will be the usual vendors and exhibitors, as well as presentations on cosplay, prop making, paranormal investigations, fantasy languages, game design and speed painting.

A number of special guests are also scheduled to make appearances:

Comic book writer Larry Hama, whose wide-ranging credits include Batman, G.I. Joe, Spider-Man, Daredevil, The Punisher: War Zone, Venom, X-Men, Wolverine, and The Avengers.

Pat Mastroianni and Stacie Mistysyn, who played Joey Jeremiah and Caitlin Ryan in the Degrassi series.

C. Andrew Nelson, an actor, writer, artist and game designer. Nelson portrayed Darth Vader in extra footage shot for the special editions of the original Star Wars trilogy, and worked on a number of LucasArts games, including Full Throttle, Star Wars: Jedi Knight, The Curse of Monkey Island and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

Actor Alex Zahara, who has appeared in numerous projects, including Hell on Wheels, Horns, The Man in the High Castle, Open Range, Fringe, and Supernatural.

The Klingon Pop Warrior, Jen Usellis, will also be performing a selection of pop and rock tunes translated to Klingon (Usellis is also the Klingon language consultant for Star Trek: Prodigy).

"They'll be doing some Q and A panels with the audience," said program lead Amanda Capar. "All of the stars have their own individual Q and A panels.

"We have what we're calling a 'star-cubed panel' in the morning on Sunday: Star Trek, Star Wars and Stargate."

Autograph and photo sessions will also take place.

Star Trek: Discovery and Wynonna Earp actor Patrick Kwok-Choon was also scheduled to appear, but ThunderCon announced Friday morning that he had to cancel due to a COVID-19 outbreak among his family. However, ThunderCon said there are plans to bring him back for the 2024 convention.

In any case, Young said, there will be plenty to enjoy for everyone.

"Our favourite thing really about this con, and it's been mentioned by previous guests, is how much cosplay we have," Young said. "So dig out your costume, wear your fun shirts, do that kind of thing.

"It's such a family event," she said. "The little kids love to wear their costumes. We all know that."

Added Capar, "The older ones needn't be shy.

"Even if it's not perfect, don't worry about it. My costume this year is an inflatable dolphin."

A special free screening of Degrassi High: School's Out will take place Friday night at 8 p.m. at Silver City. Admission is free, and Mastroianni and Mistysyn were scheduled to take part in a brief Q and A session prior to the screening, however ThunderCon said late Friday afternoon that weather-related delays mean they may not arrive in time.

ThunderCon itself runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Physical advance ticket sales close at noon on Friday, and online ticket sales end at midnight.

Tickets will be available at the door during the event itself.

For more information, and a complete schedule, visit ThunderCon's website.