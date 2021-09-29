ThunderCon announces 2022 dates

After being cancelled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thunder Bay's fan convention has its sights set on a big return next year.

ThunderCon has announced the dates for its next two-day convention: Sept. 17 and 18, 2022, at the CLE grounds.

"I'm encouraged, and the board is encouraged with the level of vaccination in the region," ThunderCon chancellor Kevin Taylor said. "I think by next year a lot of the questions about how that is administered will be answered, and so we should have an easier time of having patrons understand why it's necessary."

"Hopefully, we are not dealing with any spike in COVID-19, or any new variations, that are going to derail us, but I think this gives us enough time to put our potential sponsors, exhibitors, vendors and everybody else on notice that we will be back, and can start planning with an actual date in place and on the books."

The 2022 ThunderCon will include performances, panels and a marketplace, and Taylor said the priority for the next few weeks is booking celebrity guests.

"That's probably our biggest and most urgent challenge, is to reconfirm some of the guests that we've been talking to before the last event was cancelled ... to hopefully find predominantly Canadian guests," he said. "We're hoping to avoid some of the international travel issues that could come up."

More announcements are expected in the coming months, Taylor said.