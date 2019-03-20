A celebration of fandom: ThunderCon celebrates 5th anniversary Saturday

With everyone from Night Kings to Batmen to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the invitation list, organizers of this year's ThunderCon in Thunder Bay aren't about to let the event's fifth anniversary pass unnoticed.

This year's ThunderCon — the northwestern Ontario city's largest annual fan convention — runs Sept. 21 and 22 at the CLE grounds.

"I think it's actually becoming a bit of a standard," said Heather Dickson, ThunderCon media manager. "There are other events that are going on, but are sort of piggybacking on ThunderCon and the date, and we're like 'absolutely, bring it,' because the more geek, pop-culture, nerd events that happen in Thunder Bay, the better for us."

"It's all about sharing, it's all about community, but it is sort of becoming a touchstone, which is really cool."

This year's guests include actor Richard Brake, who portrayed the Night King in the fourth and fifth seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones. The credit is one of many on Brake's resume, which also includes roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Mandy, the Sisters Brothers, 3 From Hell, Peaky Blinders, and Spy.

Also scheduled for this year's ThunderCon are:

Kevin Porter (Youtube's Batman, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story)

Kirby Morrow (Supergirl, X-Men Evolution, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation, Death Note, Inuyasha)

Comedian, podcaster and cosplayer Steve Zmijak (Dr. Stevil, Gru, Professsor Snape)

Thunder Bay-born comic book artist Stephany Lein of Studio Comix Press

Comic book artist Hugh Rockwood of Chozen Studios

The guests will appear on various panels during the convention, and Brake, Morrow, Porter and Zmijak will also be available for autographs and photos.

In addition, Dickson said there will be a number of other activities going on over the course of the weekend, including a cosplay contest, Game of Thrones-themed escape room, game demos, live performances, and vendor and artist booths.

ThunderCon has also partnered with Silver City for the Evening with the Stars event.

This year also marks another milestone for ThunderCon, Dickson said, as the event is being held in a new venue; previously, ThunderCon took place at the Valhalla Inn.

"We needed a bigger footprint," she said. "We wanted a central location."

"It was a very interesting, scary move, because we know the Valhalla," Dickson said. "This is brand-new, so we don't know how it's going to work out, but I have a feeling it's going to be phenomenal."

ThunderCon 2019 runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

For ticket information, visit the ThunderCon website.