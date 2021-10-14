'Happy to be back in the water': Thunderbolts Swim Club prepare for first competition in two years

After months on dry land due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's understandable if the members of the Thunder Bay Thunderbolts Swim Club are a bit nervous as they prepare for this weekend's competition.

"This is our first time trial in two years," head coach John McLeod said during a team practice this week at the Canada Games Complex. "It's just to iron out bugs. Get some kids some baseline times, see where everyone's at, see how our training is going."

"There's an edge of nervousness among the competitors," McLeod said, "but the feeling among the squad is mostly one of excitement."

"They don't know how they're going to feel, they don't know if they're in shape," he said. "But the one thing that remains important for this, this is a team event."

"We're going to have our entire competitive team together, and we have not had the chance to do that since I arrived here 12 months ago," he said. "One of the biggest things we're all excited about is being together under the same roof and doing what we love. We're really excited about that."

McLeod said Saturday will mark the first-ever competition for some newer members of the Thunderbolts, as well.

The Thunderbolts, like other sports organizations, were forced to halt all competitive activities due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 17-year-old swimmer Jamie Puhalski, that stoppage came at a bad time, just before an Olympic time trial in Winnipeg.

"I was really close to it, a couple seconds off," Puhalski said. "This is the meet that I trained for and I was really eager to get up and race."

"But unfortunately, 45 minutes before a warm-up, they cancelled it, and I haven't been able to race since then. I was very upset because I knew I would perform very well and that was the top of my training. But unfortunately I never got to do it."

Thunder Bay Thunderbolts swimmer Jamie Puhalski hopes to take part in an Olympic swim trial in the future. She was set to do a trial in Winnipeg, but the meet was cancelled 45 minutes before warm-up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

Puhalski hopes that chance comes up again and she performs well enough to land a spot at the Olympic trials. The pandemic, however, has proved to be a "very big roadblock" in her swimming career.

"It was a really big struggle considering that I couldn't train at all, or do anything, but now it's just made me really more motivated and I'm super eager to race," Puhalski said.

Sam Chisholm, 16, said training during the pandemic was difficult. The team held dryland training over Zoom when they could, but that wasn't always possible.

"I would run, I'd bike, I do lift weights, stuff like that," Chisholm said. "Try to keep in shape."

Chisholm said he's looking forward to Saturday's meet, as it's been so long since the Thunderbolts competed.

"I've got lots of goals," he said. "One of those would be to get a scholarship ... that'd be nice."

Thunder Bay Thunderbolts swimmer Sam Chisholm hopes to compete in the 2022 Canada Summer Games. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"I want to go to Canada Games 2022 [in] Niagara," Chisholm said. "I'll just see how far it can take me."

An interesting thing that's come out of the pandemic, however, is interest from younger swimmers, McLeod said.

"We brought back our pre-competitive program for the first time in two years, and we kind of expected it to be popular, but we're basically 95 per cent full," McLeod said. "We have around 70 to 80 new swimmers between the ages of ... five to 11, roughly."

The performance by Canada's athletes at the recent Olympic games has helped build interest, McLeod said, adding that swimmers from as far away as Nipigon are visiting Thunder Bay once a week to swim with the Thunderbolts.

"It's clear that there's definitely still interest out there," he said. "And especially with the hot heat wave we had this summer, the inability to find organized sports, kids were really sort of geared up for swimming this fall."

Saturday's time trial won't be open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, but McLeod said another time trial is planned for November.

After that, the Thunderbolts hope to hit the road again and compete at a Winnipeg swim meet in December.

We have competitions on the horizon," McLeod said. "It's starting to feel more normal."