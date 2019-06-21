Thunder Bay swimmers smash records, earn 7 gold medals at elite Ontario competition

A team of just six swimmers from Thunder Bay created some big waves at the 2019 Summer Festival Championships in Toronto, earning sixth place overall in the boys division in a field of 45, at the event which brought together the best male and female swimmers aged 13 and under, from across Ontario.

"Any good club is built on a strong foundation. Our performance at this year's Festival Championship clearly demonstrates our development and strength," said Tommaso Panizza, the head coach of the Thunderbolts Swim Club, in a written release.

"As a team we did awesome and we had some excellent individual performances. Next year, my goal is top three overall and to continue with individual achievement but with three times more athletes."

Luke Foulds broke eight club records, some of which had been set by his father Andrew, a current city councillor, more than 30 years ago, and earned the high-points trophy for 12-year-old boys at the meet.

Foulds, Chisholm earn 6 medals each

Luke Foulds touched the wall first in the 200, 400 and 800-metre freestyle events, as well as the 200-metre backstroke. He also brought home a silver medal in the 100-metre back, and a bronze medal in the 100-metre freestyle.

"I was pretty happy with my races, getting all best times," said Foulds, adding "I was very proud when I managed to break my dad's records in my second last swim meet of the year as a 12-year-old."

Sam Chisholm, swimming in the 13-year-old category, also excelled. He won gold in the 200-metre Individual Medley (IM), 400 and 800 free and took silver in the 400 IM and 200 fly. He finished it off with a bronze in the 100 fly.

"The whole team performed at such a high level," stated Sam Chisholm in the release. "Personally I was most happy with achieving four national times and breaking five minutes for the first time in the 400-metre Individual Medley."

Luu takes home bronze

Kaitlyn Luu, 12, raced to a bronze medal finish in the 400 IM for girls.

Other swimmers competing at the June 14–16 meet in Markham were Matthew Foulds, McKenzie Thompson and Fischer Jackson, who all achieved personal best times.

"The results of this weekend are a culmination of commitment, dedication and hard work. The athletes' passion for excellence is clear. I am really looking forward to building on this weekend's results for the future," Panizza said in the release.

Thunderbolt swimmers will compete next at the Junior Provincial Championships in Toronto and the AquaJet Invitational Swim Meet in Minneapolis.