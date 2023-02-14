In early February, "warm" is usually a relative term in Thunder Bay. But in a strange turn of events, temperatures have been hovering above freezing for days, making the start to February feel like typical March weather.

Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the warmer weather can be attributed to a prolonged southerly flow coming from an air mass originating in the Gulf of Mexico.

So far this month, the warmest day was Saturday, which reached 5.8 C. To break Thunder Bay's record for Valentine's Day that was set in 1984, today will have to exceed 5.4 C, Cheng said.

But the warmer weather isn't going to last much longer. He said temperatures are expected to drop below zero tonight and people can expect a return to seasonal norms - which in northwestern Ontario, are daytime highs around – 5 C and nighttime lows around — 17 C this time of year.

Meanwhile, the warm weather has even prompted the City of Thunder Bay to temporarily close its outdoor rinks, besides the refrigerated rink at Prince Arthur's Landing, which remains open.

Lights will be turned off, change rooms will be closed and residents are asked to stay off the ice surfaces, according to a news release issued by the city Tuesday.

"The ice is extremely soft and in some areas completely melted," said Cory Halvorsen, the city's manager of parks and open spaces. "The current forecast shows temperatures dropping a bit after Thursday, if that holds true, we hope to have the rinks back open by the weekend."