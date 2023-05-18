Thunder Bay police hold the scene where a body was discovered in the city's south end

A sudden death investigation is underway in Thunder Bay, Ont., after a body was discovered in the city's south side Thursday afternoon.

The Thunder Bay Police Service said it responded to the scene near the 1300 block of Gore Street West shortly after 2 p.m., when a passerby discovered what appeared to be a man's body, according to a news release issued at 5:16 p.m.

CBC News observed a taped-off area at the end of where Stanley Avenue intersects with Gore Street West near the train tracks Thursday evening. Police tape was also seen at the intersection of Nipigon Avenue and Stanley Avenue on the opposite side of the tracks.

Officers holding the scene would not provide comment to CBC News Thursday evening.

"There is no known ongoing public safety risk linked to this death investigation," according to the news release.

The public has been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

More information to come.