Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police hold the scene where a body was discovered in the city's south end

Police are holding the scene where the body of a man was discovered shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday in Thunder Bay, Ont. Here's what we know about the ongoing situation.

A man's body was discovered shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, say police

Sarah Law · CBC News ·

A sudden death investigation is underway in Thunder Bay, Ont., after a body was discovered in the city's south side Thursday afternoon.

The Thunder Bay Police Service said it responded to the scene near the 1300 block of Gore Street West shortly after 2 p.m., when a passerby discovered what appeared to be a man's body, according to a news release issued at 5:16 p.m.

CBC News observed a taped-off area at the end of where Stanley Avenue intersects with Gore Street West near the train tracks Thursday evening. Police tape was also seen at the intersection of Nipigon Avenue and Stanley Avenue on the opposite side of the tracks. 

Officers holding the scene would not provide comment to CBC News Thursday evening.

"There is no known ongoing public safety risk linked to this death investigation," according to the news release.

The public has been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

More information to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sarah Law

Reporter

Sarah Law is a CBC News reporter based in Thunder Bay, Ont., and has also worked for newspapers and online publications elsewhere in the province. Have a story tip? You can reach her at sarah.law@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now