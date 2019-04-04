Hundreds of high school students in Thunder Bay, Ont., chanted "students say no" in unison as they walked down Algoma Street on Thursday afternoon to join the province-wide protests against the Progressive Conservative government's announced changes to education.

Hundreds of students in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tbay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tbay</a> joined in on the province-wide protest to the proposed cuts to education. It was an impressive crowd. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StudentsSayNo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StudentsSayNo</a> <a href="https://t.co/sUDdAnUnC0">pic.twitter.com/sUDdAnUnC0</a> —@CBC_Cjung

"It's our education and our future so it's important for our voice to be heard," said Micaela Morrow, a Grade 12 student at St. Ignatius High School.

"For me specifically, even though it won't affect me anymore now that I'm graduating high school, I am very passionate about the mandatory e-learning courses every year because ... I know first hand it's not for everyone."

Larger class sizes for intermediate and secondary grades and students taking mandatory online courses were two of the proposed changes to education announced by the Ford government in March. Others included new math and sex-ed curricula.

Students from their respective schools in Thunder Bay held signs with messages calling out Premier Doug Ford as drivers honked in support.

Students in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tbay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tbay</a> had some strong messages for Ford during today’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StudentsSayNo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StudentsSayNo</a> protest. <a href="https://t.co/OC2F37mCg8">pic.twitter.com/OC2F37mCg8</a> —@CBCTBay

"Hey hey, ho ho, these crazy cuts have got to go" was among the slogans students were chanting while standing outside the constituency office of Thunder Bay–Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle near the intersection of Bay and Algoma Streets. Gravelle, a long-time provincial Liberal cabinet minister, currently sits in opposition in the Ontario legislature.

For Morrow, while many of the proposed cuts won't affect her, she said she's "very concerned" for her younger cousins who are entering high school next year.

"A lot of people aren't exactly aware of how the cuts are going to affect them," Morrow added. "So that's another reason why we're here protesting today to bring awareness to all the changes and how it will negatively affect students."

She said she believes Thursday's protest will help "make a very big statement," as it shows how important education is to students and how much they care about the future of their education.

High school students chanted in unison while holding up signs. (Christina Jung / CBC)

"I actually have a couple of friends who now, with the OSAP (Ontario Student Assistance Program) changes, will not be able to get as much funding as they were able to before the cuts were made," Morrow said, adding that these cuts will ultimately decrease the number of students who are able to attend post-secondary, "without crushing debt."

The province announced changes to OSAP as well as post-secondary education in January.

Many other students said they feel left out and are angry about not being consulted.

"I feel like all these cuts are all unnecessary," Grade 11 St. Ignatius High School student, Carson Smith told CBC News.

"We have to say something about it and they just can't change the education [system] without consulting the teachers and us."

The Conservative government has said the changes were the result of a months-long consultation process that obtained feedback from 72,000 different stakeholders, including educators, parents and unions.

Students are the 'future of this country'

Amanda Clarke, a parent of a Grade 10 Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute student, said the push for changes to education "makes her mad," which is why she and her sister decided to join the students in their walk-out Thursday.

"The kids are the future of this country and with Ford's government cutting funding ... the kids aren't going to want to go to school," Clarke said, adding that increasing class sizes "is not right," as it will negatively affect students who need extra help and support.

Parent Amanda Clarke (left) joined the student walk-out on Thursday with her sister, to support their children in protest against the proposed changes to education in Ontario. (Christina Jung / CBC)

One change Clarke is worried about, she said, is the mandatory e-learning classes.

"It seems like most of the people that are on low-income are the ones that are being directly affected by all this," she said. "I can't even afford the internet. How is my daughter suppose to do her work?"

Many Grade 12 students said they decided to join Thursday's province-wide protest to stand up for future students who they say will be negatively affected. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Despite missing class this afternoon, Clarke said she's "proud" of her children for standing up for their own education and making their voices heard.

"We're all trying really hard to do what we need to do as parents to make sure our kids have a proper future but with Ford it's not possible."